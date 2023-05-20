Selva : Arrest made in flashing incident on KSRTC bus, victim a lady doctor

Suspect Selva Arrested for Flashing at Lady Doctor on KSRTC Bus

A youth, identified as Selva (25) and a resident of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested by the police for indecently exposing himself to a lady doctor while they were both travelling on a KSRTC bus. The incident took place on Friday evening while the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was travelling from Pattom Marappalam to the Railway Station. Selva, who was seated next to her, started masturbating and touched her knee during the journey. The victim reported the incident to the police and gave a statement.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

