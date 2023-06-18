“Mark Smith” – victim name : Semi driver killed in Graves County accident, Mark Smith identified as victim

According to a news release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, a semi driver died in an accident in Graves County on Saturday morning. Sergeant Richard Edwards responded to the incident around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of KY 97 and Burnetts Chapel Road in Sedalia, where the semi and trailer were fully engulfed in flames. Although witnesses and Sergeant Edwards attempted to assist, the driver, Mark Smith of Benton, Kentucky, was unable to be saved. The investigation found that the trailer dropped off the roadway while going around a left curve, causing Smith to lose control of the semi, which then hit a utility pole and a concrete culvert before overturning and catching fire. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

News Source : WPSD Local 6

