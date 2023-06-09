“Semi-truck carrying bricks runs aground, no suspect or victim named”

“semi-truck carrying bricks” : Semi-truck carrying bricks runs aground, witnesses report – no suspect/victim name mentioned.
Witnesses quickly discovered that the semi-truck stranded on the steep crossing was transporting bricks. The image above shows the truck in question.
Read Full story :Train slams into semi truck in Wingate/
News Source : https://www.wafb.com
- Train accident in Wingate
- Semi truck collision with train
- Wingate train derailment
- Train crash in North Carolina
- Transportation accident in Wingate