Sen. Dave Karnes Death – Dead : Dave Karnes Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Sen. Dave Karnes Death – Dead -Obituary : Former U.S Senator From Nebraska has died.

Sen. Dave Karnes has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

David Kemp Karnes was an American politician, businessman, and attorney. He was a United States Senator from Nebraska from 1987 to 1989, and was president and chief executive officer of The Fairmont Group Incorporated, a merchant banking/consulting company with offices in Omaha and Washington. According to his profile on Wikipedia

” Rep. Don Bacon on Twitter: “Our condolences to Kris Karnes and the entire family of Sen. Dave Karnes following his passing this morning. He was our US Senator when I was a lieutenant at Offutt AFB in the 1980s and later became my great friend when I commanded Offutt. He was a patriot and honorable man.”

Tributes

I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes. After his time in public office, Dave continued to serve Nebraska in so many positive and constructive ways. He was especially devoted to his beautiful family. May he rest in peace. — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) October 25, 2020

Andrea and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Dave Karnes. He will be remembered for his service to our great state and will be missed. Our prayers are with his family. — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) October 25, 2020

