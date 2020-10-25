Sen. Dave Karnes Death – Dead : Dave Karnes Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 25, 2020
0 Comment

Sen. Dave Karnes Death – Dead -Obituary : Former U.S Senator From Nebraska has died.

Sen. Dave Karnes has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

David Kemp Karnes was an American politician, businessman, and attorney. He was a United States Senator from Nebraska from 1987 to 1989, and was president and chief executive officer of The Fairmont Group Incorporated, a merchant banking/consulting company with offices in Omaha and Washington. According to his profile on Wikipedia

” Rep. Don Bacon on Twitter: “Our condolences to Kris Karnes and the entire family of Sen. Dave Karnes following his passing this morning. He was our US Senator when I was a lieutenant at Offutt AFB in the 1980s and later became my great friend when I commanded Offutt. He was a patriot and honorable man.”

Tributes 

