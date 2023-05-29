Robert F. Kennedy : Sen. Robert F. Kennedy shot and killed by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan at Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles

It is June 5, 2023, a Monday, and there are 209 days remaining in the year. On this day in history, in 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy was shot and fatally wounded after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. The shooter, Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, was arrested at the scene. Additionally, in 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, prohibiting Americans from participating in military action against countries at peace with the United States. In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars in Henderson v. United States. In 2002, Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City and was found alive by police in March 2003. In 2020, Minneapolis banned chokeholds by police in response to George Floyd’s death.

In birthdays, actor-singer Bill Hayes is 98, and financial guru Suze Orman is 72. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 52, and musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 33.

