Senator Bill Bullard Death -Dead – Obituary : Senator Bill Bullard has Died .

Senator Bill Bullard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Bill Bullard. He was an incredibly prolific figure in the Republican Party and in Michigan. His long record of public service is a testament to his passion and love for his community, and his presence will be sorely missed.

Laura Cox @MIGOPChair I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Bill Bullard. He was an incredibly prolific figure in the Republican Party and in Michigan. His long record of public service is a testament to his passion and love for his community, and his presence will be sorely missed.

max @max72775103 · 13h Replying to @MIGOPChair pace all’anima Sua… diciamo che non ha assistito al fatto che due giudici della corte suprema , repubblicani , hanno tradito lo spirito dei padri fondatori e si sono macchiati di questo onta deplorevole di codardia. ecco Liu non l’ha capito perché se n’è andato prima. AME