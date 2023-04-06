Senator Nancy Detert, 78, deceased.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of former Senator Nancy Detert, who died at the age of 78. During this time of Easter and Passover, our thoughts and prayers are with the Detert family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The entire Senate family expresses our condolences over this significant loss.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Senator Nancy Detert, who passed away at the age of 78. She was known for her unwavering dedication to public service and her tireless efforts to improve the lives of Floridians. Her passing is an enormous loss to the Senate family and the state of Florida.

Senator Detert was a trailblazer who made history as the first woman to serve on the Sarasota County Commission, and later as the first woman elected to the Florida Senate from Sarasota County. She was a champion for the environment, education, and social justice, and her work helped shape Florida into the state it is today.

Throughout her career, Senator Detert remained committed to her constituents and was a steadfast advocate for their needs. She worked tirelessly to improve access to healthcare, protect the environment, and promote economic growth in her district and beyond. Her unwavering dedication to public service earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and constituents alike.

The Senate family mourns the loss of Senator Detert and extends our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this tremendous loss. Senator Detert will always be remembered for her service to the people of Florida and her commitment to making our state a better place for all.

We regret to inform you that former Senator Nancy Detert has passed away at age 78. The prayers of the entire Senate family are with the Detert family this Easter and Passover Weekend as they mourn this tremendous loss.https://t.co/7KYX681etg pic.twitter.com/JTRh2b33wP — Florida Senate (@FLSenate) April 6, 2023

