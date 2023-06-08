Senior ABS Hockey Blades : Senior ABS Street Roller Hockey Blades – Alkali Revel 6 Traditional Standard Replacement

Senior ABS Street Roller Traditional Standard Replacement Hockey Blades: Alkali Revel 6



Price: $39.99

The Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is a game-changer for any outdoor hockey player. Made with high-strength fiberglass and ABS material, this blade is highly impact resistant, offering a ton of durability and accuracy on rough outdoor surfaces. Whether you are playing on concrete, asphalt, or any other outdoor surface, the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is the perfect addition to your hockey stick.

One of the best things about the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is its durability. Unlike other blades that can get damaged easily on outdoor surfaces, this blade is designed to withstand even the toughest conditions. The high-strength fiberglass and ABS material work together to create a blade that is highly resistant to impact and wear. This means that you can play with confidence, knowing that your blade can handle whatever the outdoor rink throws at it.

Another great feature of the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is its accuracy. The blade is designed to provide excellent performance on outdoor surfaces, giving you the control you need to make precise shots and passes. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you will appreciate the accuracy and consistency of this blade. Plus, with two curve options available, you can choose the curve that best suits your playing style. Check out the curve chart image to choose your curve.

Lastly, the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is designed to fit all traditional standard senior shafts. This means that you can easily attach the blade to your existing shaft, saving you the cost of having to purchase a new stick. In addition, the blade weighs just 200 grams, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver on the ice. With its combination of durability, accuracy, and compatibility, the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is a must-have for any outdoor hockey player.

In conclusion, the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade is an excellent choice for any outdoor hockey player. Its high-strength fiberglass and ABS material provide exceptional durability and accuracy on rough outdoor surfaces. With two curve options available and compatibility with all traditional standard senior shafts, this blade is sure to become a favorite among players of all skill levels. So if you’re looking for a blade that can handle the toughest outdoor rinks, look no further than the Alkali Revel 6 ABS Standard Blade.



