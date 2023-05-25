“Senior Leadership Presentation”: Maximizing the Impact of Your Next Senior Leadership Presentation

How to Elevate Your Boardroom Presentations: Six Tactics from a Chief Human Resources Officer

Avoid Information Overload

One mistake leaders make is putting too much information on each slide (and then apologizing for it). A surefire way to avoid information overload on your slides is to use the age-to-font ratio. First, determine the average age of the people to whom you’re presenting. Then, divide that number by two. That number will determine the smallest font size you should use on each slide.

For example, if the average age of your audience is 40 years old, then you will use a font size of no less than 20 on each of your slides. It may sound simple, but it will make your presentation easier to read and follow.

Use Clear Language

Resist the temptation to use fancy corporate lingo like “synergize,” “push the envelope,” “cross-functional efficiencies,” “low-hanging fruit”—you know what I mean. When overused, this kind of language is not practical; it’s distracting. Instead, focus on conveying a clear message.

Discuss the Details

Details do not belong on the slide. Presentations that are heavy on details tend to be short on value because they are hard to follow and understand. Instead, use your slides to highlight keywords while you do the real work: verbally sharing the details and describing your data.

Use the 5×5 Rule

Use a maximum of five lines of text (or five bullet points) and a maximum of five to seven words per line. This rule doesn’t apply to the title. The goal is to remove all of the fluff and unnecessarily difficult-to-read information for the reader’s benefit.

Master Your Presentation

One week before your presentation, identify what you want your audience to take away from it. Then two days before, practice the entire thing. Do not read the slides! Instead, use a slide as a prompt that allows you to speak on the topic with familiarity and expertise.

Prepare Questions in Advance

When you ask for questions during or after a presentation, you may not get a response. That’s OK! It happens all the time. In this situation (and to break that awkward silence), offer questions you’ve considered in advance. For example, you can say, “Typically, when I present this type of information, I get these types of questions…” Now you’ve engaged the audience about things they’re probably thinking about and you’re still giving them enough time to process and formulate a question.

A slide show is not always the perfect tool to convey information. However, following these tactics will help you elevate your professional brand. More importantly, your confidence will increase and your slide shows will get easier.

Mari Carmen is the founder of Whole Leadership Systems, a coach, speaker and Chief Human Resources Officer at Avet Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Effective senior leadership presentations Tips for delivering impactful presentations Engaging senior leadership through presentations Improving public speaking skills for senior leaders Crafting compelling presentations for senior leadership meetings

News Source : Mari Carmen Pizarro

Source Link :How To Make The Most Out Of Your Next Senior Leadership Presentation/