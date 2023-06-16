Senior Police Officer Rebecca Athens GA of Athens-Clarke County Passes Away: Rebecca Croxton Death

Senior Police Officer Rebecca Croxton Passes Away in Athens-Clarke County

Senior Police Officer Rebecca Croxton, who served the Athens-Clarke County community with dedication and commitment, has passed away. The news of her death has left her colleagues and loved ones in shock and sadness.

Officer Croxton was an esteemed member of the Athens-Clarke County police department for many years. Her hard work, passion, and commitment to serving the community earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and the people she served.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed at this time. However, her passing is a great loss for the Athens-Clarke County police department and the community at large.

Officer Croxton will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to serving and protecting the community. Her contributions to the police department and the Athens-Clarke County community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department Line of Duty Death Law Enforcement Officer Athens, Georgia Community Memorial Services