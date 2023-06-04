“Sense of Wonder”: Retaining a Feeling of Awe: Tips from NPR

Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May is a book that explores the idea of finding enchantment in our everyday lives, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. May reflects on her own experiences of feeling disconnected from the world and struggling to find meaning in the mundane. She suggests that we can cultivate a sense of wonder by paying closer attention to the small things around us, such as the patterns in the clouds or the sound of birdsong.

May believes that our modern world has made us numb to the beauty and mystery of life, and that we need to relearn how to see the world with fresh eyes. She suggests that we can do this by engaging in creative activities such as art or writing, or by spending time in nature. May also explores the concept of prayer and spirituality, suggesting that these practices can help us to connect with something greater than ourselves and find meaning in our lives.

Enchantment is a deeply personal book that draws on May’s own experiences, as well as insights from philosophy, literature, and psychology. It is a timely reminder that even in the midst of difficult times, there is still magic and wonder to be found in the world. May’s writing is insightful and poetic, and she has a gift for capturing the small moments that make life meaningful.

One of the themes that runs throughout the book is the idea of relearning how to see the world with fresh eyes. May suggests that we can do this by paying closer attention to the small things around us, such as the patterns in the clouds or the sound of birdsong. She also encourages us to engage in creative activities, such as writing or art, as a way of connecting with our own sense of wonder and imagination.

May also explores the concept of prayer and spirituality, suggesting that these practices can help us to connect with something greater than ourselves and find meaning in our lives. She acknowledges that these topics can be controversial, but she approaches them with an open mind and a willingness to explore different perspectives.

One of the strengths of Enchantment is May’s ability to weave together different strands of thought and ideas. She draws on the insights of philosophers such as Martin Heidegger and Simone Weil, as well as the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke and the writings of theologians such as Thomas Merton. May’s writing is both accessible and insightful, and she has a gift for distilling complex ideas into simple, elegant prose.

Overall, Enchantment is a beautiful and thought-provoking book that offers a fresh perspective on the challenges of modern life. It is a reminder that even in difficult times, there is still magic and wonder to be found in the world, and that we can cultivate a sense of enchantment by paying closer attention to the small things around us. May’s writing is both poetic and insightful, and she offers a valuable perspective on how we can find meaning and purpose in our lives, even in the midst of uncertainty and change.

Maintaining a sense of wonder Cultivating curiosity and awe Nurturing a childlike sense of wonder Finding wonder in everyday life Embracing the magic of the world around us

News Source : Rachel Martin

Source Link :How to hold onto a sense of wonder : NPR/