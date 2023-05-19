Sensitive Teen Drama: Indie Film “Sensitive Teen Drama” Portrays Disastrous Spring Break Experience

How to Have Sex: A Nuanced Look at Teenage Friendships and Consent

Molly Manning Walker’s “How to Have Sex” is a film that explores the pressures and permissiveness of teenage friendships, set against the backdrop of a girls’ trip gone wrong. Although the movie attempts to delve into the nuances of consent, it often comes across as didactic and frustrating, lacking the subtlety that would make it truly impactful. The film follows three 16-year-old girls, Tara, Em, and Skye, as they arrive on the Greek island of Malia for a wild spring break vacation. However, they soon find themselves in a situation that is far from what they were hoping for, and they must navigate the complex social dynamics and pressures that come with it.

A Trap Laid Bare

The girls are unaware that they have walked into a trap, and the film does an excellent job of creating a sense of foreboding from the outset. The muted soundscape and detached camerawork are indicative of the social horror that lies ahead, rather than the sexual hedonism that the girls were expecting. Tara, the last remaining virgin of the group, is determined to lose her virginity during the trip, and her friends are equally determined to help her achieve this goal. However, the film highlights the dangers of putting the cart before the horse, as the girls discover that finding a willing partner is not enough, and that the quality of the sexual experience itself is just as important.

A Nuanced Exploration of Teenage Friendships

Despite its flaws, “How to Have Sex” is at its best when it explores the nuances of Tara’s friendship with Skye and Em. Tara is a complex character, street-smart yet academically challenged, and her brash and bull-headed demeanor belies a sense of innocence and vulnerability. She feels the pressure to join the club and lose her virginity, while also fearing that any cracks in her friendship with Skye and Em may lead to their ultimate fracturing. The film captures the intense social pressures that young people face, particularly around sex, and does an excellent job of illustrating the emotional toll that these pressures can take.

The Gray Areas of Sexual Assault

Although the film attempts to tackle the issue of consent, it often falls short of the mark. The characters are one-dimensional, and the film fails to support Tara’s struggle with the drama that it deserves. However, the film is effective in illustrating the things that people allow of themselves and their friends in the interest of self-preservation. The characters’ attachment to each other, even in the face of questionable behavior, is an accurate portrayal of the way that friends become the entire context of one’s social existence at that age. The film also highlights the gray areas of sexual assault, and how consent is not necessarily the end of the conversation.

A Sobering Conclusion

“How to Have Sex” is a film that takes some time to find its footing, but it ultimately ends on a sobering note that makes it all worthwhile. Tara’s journey of self-discovery is painful and true, and the clarity that she gains at the end of the film is a valuable souvenir from a holiday that she will never forget. The film may not be perfect, but it is a nuanced exploration of teenage friendships and the pressures that young people face, particularly around sex. It is a valuable addition to the conversation around consent and sexual assault, and a reminder that these issues are far from black and white.

Conclusion

“How to Have Sex” is a film that attempts to tackle complex issues in a nuanced way, but often falls short of the mark. Despite its flaws, the film is a valuable addition to the conversation around consent and sexual assault, and a powerful exploration of the pressures that young people face. It is a sobering reminder that these issues are far from black and white, and that the emotional toll that they can take is significant. Although the film may not be perfect, it is a valuable addition to the cinematic landscape, and a reminder of the power of film to provoke thought and discussion.

News Source : David Ehrlich

Source Link :Spring Break Goes Bad in Sensitive Teen Drama – IndieWire/