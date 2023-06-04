SEO keyword: Wordle 715 answer.: Wordle 715 Puzzle Solution: Clues and Answers from Sunday’s Challenge on June 4, 2023

Wordle: The Word Game Created by Josh Wardle

Wordle is a popular online word game that was created and developed by software engineer, Josh Wardle. Originally, Wardle created the game for his wife, but it quickly gained popularity and was eventually bought by The New York Times in 2022.

The objective of the game is to guess a five-letter word with six tries. The game can be played solo or with friends and is available on the NYT website or mobile application.

Wordle 715: June 4, 2023

For those who are looking for the answer to Wordle 715 played on June 4, 2023, we have got you covered.

The hints for Wordle 715 are as follows:

The word of the day for Wordle 715 begins with the letter ‘B’.

The word of the day for Wordle 715 ends with the letter ‘T’.

No letter is repeated in the word of the day for Wordle 715.

There are two vowels in the word of the day for Wordle 715.

The answer for Wordle 715 on June 4, 2023, is the word “BEAST”.

Meaning of Word of the Day – Wordle 715, June 4, 2023

The word “BEAST” can refer to a monstrous person, a devil, or a brute.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online word game that can be played on a website or mobile application.

Q2: How do you play Wordle?

To play Wordle, you have to guess a five-letter word within six tries. You can play solo or with friends, and the game is available on the NYT website or mobile application.

News Source : The Economic Times

Source Link :Wordle 715: Wordle 715, June 4, 2023: Clues and answer to Sunday’s Wordle puzzle/