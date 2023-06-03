SEPHORA BLUSH HAUL: My Sephora Haul: A Collection of Countless Blushes!

I Bought So Many Blushes at Sephora! Sephora Haul

As a makeup enthusiast, Sephora is one of my favorite places to shop. Recently, I went on a shopping spree at Sephora and I ended up buying so many blushes. In this Sephora haul, I’ll be sharing the blushes that I purchased and my thoughts on them.

Nars Orgasm Blush

The first blush that I picked up at Sephora was the Nars Orgasm blush. This iconic blush has been a cult favorite for years and I finally decided to try it out for myself. The blush has a golden shimmer that gives the cheeks a beautiful glow. The peachy-pink shade is perfect for everyday wear and can be built up for a more intense look. I love how long-lasting this blush is and how it doesn’t fade throughout the day.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush in Exposed

I’ve heard so many great things about the Tarte Amazonian Clay Blushes and I had to try one out for myself. I chose the shade Exposed which is a natural nude shade that adds a subtle flush to the cheeks. The blush is made with Amazonian clay which helps to absorb oil and keep the skin looking matte. I love how easy it is to blend this blush and how it looks natural on the skin.

Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso

The Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso is another cult favorite that I had to try out. This blush has a gorgeous peachy-pink shade with a luminous finish. The formula is silky smooth and blends effortlessly on the skin. I love how this blush gives my cheeks a natural-looking glow and how it lasts all day without fading.

Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Blush

The Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Blush caught my eye with its cute packaging and beautiful shade. This blush has a bright coral-pink shade with a gold shimmer that adds a sun-kissed glow to the cheeks. The formula is easy to blend and lasts all day without fading. I love how this blush looks on my skin and how it adds a pop of color to my makeup look.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure

The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure is a beautiful blush that has a unique marbled design. This blush has a soft plum shade with a luminous finish that gives the cheeks a natural-looking glow. The formula is buildable and blends easily on the skin. I love how this blush looks on my skin and how it lasts all day without fading.

Final Thoughts

I’m so happy with all of the blushes that I picked up at Sephora. Each blush has its own unique shade and formula that makes it perfect for different occasions. I love how all of these blushes last all day without fading and how they give my cheeks a natural-looking glow. If you’re a blush lover like me, I highly recommend checking out these blushes at Sephora!

Source Link :I BOUGHT SO MANY BLUSHES AT SEPHORA! SEPHORA HAUL

