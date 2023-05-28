“SEPTA bus shooting victim funeral” today : Funeral Held for Roxborough High School Student Shot on SEPTA Bus

Posted on May 28, 2023

The funeral of Randy Mills, a 15-year-old student at Roxborough High School who was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia earlier this week, was held on Saturday. Mills was in ninth grade at the school. Police have released an image of the alleged gunman and the city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. SEPTA has added plainclothes officers to as many routes as possible since the shooting.

