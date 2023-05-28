“SEPTA bus shooting victim funeral” today : Funeral Held for Roxborough High School Student Shot on SEPTA Bus

Funeral held for Roxborough High School student who died in SEPTA bus shooting today 2023.

The funeral of Randy Mills, a 15-year-old student at Roxborough High School who was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia earlier this week, was held on Saturday. Mills was in ninth grade at the school. Police have released an image of the alleged gunman and the city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. SEPTA has added plainclothes officers to as many routes as possible since the shooting.

Read Full story : Roxborough High School student killed in SEPTA bus shooting laid to rest /

News Source : CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Roxborough High School SEPTA bus shooting student killed funeral community mourning