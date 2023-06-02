“Septic-tank friendly toilet bowl cleaner” : 12-Piece Pack of Vacplus Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets – Deodorize and Descale with Septic-Safe, Slow-Dissolving Design

12-Pack Vacplus Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets – Slow-Dissolving Automatic Cleaners for Deodorizing and Descaling, Septic-Friendly Formula.



Price: $15.99 - $10.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 11:17:57 UTC – Details)





The statement “Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition” is a common disclaimer found on many dietary supplement products. This statement is required by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inform consumers that the product has not been evaluated for its safety and efficacy in treating or preventing any health conditions. It is important for consumers to understand that dietary supplements are not intended to replace a balanced diet or medical treatment. While some supplements may have some health benefits, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen.

The Vacplus automatic toilet cleaner is a product that claims to use slow-dissolving technology to continuously clean toilet bowls for up to 15 to 20 days. The tablet is designed to dissolve completely and form a protective water film to reduce the accumulation of stains and scale. The product also contains neutral ingredients that will not damage any metal or plastic parts of the septic tank system. However, it is important to note that the product should be used in conjunction with regular cleaning and maintenance of the toilet bowl.

To use the Vacplus automatic toilet cleaner, simply drop a tablet into the toilet tank without tearing off the white film. Allow the tablet to dissolve completely for 10 to 30 minutes before flushing the toilet bowl. The product should be used in conjunction with regular cleaning and maintenance of the toilet bowl, including using a soft brush to clean the bowl before the first use.

Overall, the Vacplus automatic toilet cleaner may be a useful tool for maintaining a clean toilet bowl. However, as with any cleaning product, it is important to use the product as directed and to supplement its use with regular cleaning and maintenance of the toilet bowl. Additionally, consumers should be aware of the product’s country of origin and the manufacturer’s reputation before making a purchase.



