Sequel : Deadline Reports: ‘Gladiator’ Sequel and ‘Beetlejuice’ Spin-Off in the Works

Planning and Preparation for the WGA Strike in Hollywood

Unlike the sudden shutdown of feature film productions due to COVID-19, the Hollywood majors have been planning and preparing for the WGA strike since last fall. Some of the studios have already locked scripts for productions or have received sign-off on not having a writer on set. The contracts for the DGA and SAG-AFTRA do not expire until June 30, and some movie productions are scheduled to start up before then. Studios have figured out workarounds such as shooting tentpole productions overseas, where there isn’t a heavy Teamsters presence. Furthermore, studios are prioritizing getting big action scenes out of the way first in case of a shutdown. Come Memorial Day weekend, if the WGA strike continues, studios will assess their planned June production starts.

The Directors and Actors Unions Will Be Required to Work

Both the directors and actors unions will be required to work until June 30, when both the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire. If contracted to work on a project that continues production while the WGA is on strike, members are legally obligated to continue working by their personal services agreement and the ‘no strike’ clause in their collective bargaining agreements.

Films Currently in Production

Films currently shooting include Sony’s Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Ghostbusters sequel directed by Gil Kenan, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate romantic drama It Ends With Us, Robert Eggers’ Focus Features title Nosferatu, and Legendary’s Faces of Death. 20th Century’s new Alien movie from Fede Alvarez is also lensing in Budapest. Bad Boys 4 will continue shooting uninterrupted per the SAG-AFTRA and DGA collective bargaining agreements. Disney/Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order is expected to tee off next summer on May 3, 2024. Jon M. Chu’s feature take of the Broadway smash Wicked, which will be released by Universal in two parts, is close to finish in London.

Films in Pre-Production

Several films are set to start production in June, including Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Paramount’s untitled Gladiator sequel, Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice, Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2, and New Line’s Mortal Kombat 2. Other high-profile films are still in prep and can wait out the strike, such as Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Superman: Legacy, Warner Bros’ first movie in James Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” DC universe.

Impact on Motion Pictures During a Shoot

The biggest impact a strike would have on these motion pictures during a shoot remains rolling cameras without a writer on set, as no changes to the screenplay can be made. Also, for any movie filming in the U.S., the Teamsters could play into production delays.

2024 Releases in Post-Production

Of the 2024 releases in post-production, there’s Warner Bros’ lineup of Wise Guys, Legendary’s Godzilla/King Kong reteam, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, Furiosa, and the still-to-be-dated Coyote vs. Acme. Paramount is also on the ball next year with Bob Marley: One Love, A Quiet Place: Day One, John Krasinski’s IF, and even Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2.

Potential Projects to Get Axed

As the strike lingers, what projects on paper with talent attachments will get axed due to force majeure is still to be determined. Such was the case during the 2007-08 strike when Warner Bros killed a George Miller-planned Justice League.

Conclusion

The studios’ anticipation of a strike has led to better planning and preparation, and workarounds have been found to minimize the impact on film productions. However, rushing to complete films without proper preparation could lead to misfires both at the box office and with critics. The impact of the WGA strike on the film industry is yet to be fully realized, but studios will be forced to push their movies to later release dates should the strike last four months or longer.

News Source : Anthony D’Alessandro

Source Link :‘Gladiator’ Sequel, ‘Beetlejuice’ Brave Shoots – Deadline/