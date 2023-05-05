Serbia mass shooting Today : Eight killed in second shooting incident in Serbia

At least eight people killed in Serbia’s second mass shooting this week

On Friday, May 28th, a mass shooting took place in the Serbian city of Valjevo, leaving at least eight people dead and several others injured. This is the second mass shooting in Serbia this week, following a shooting in the city of Nova Pazova that left six people dead on Tuesday, May 25th.

Details of the shooting

The shooting in Valjevo took place in a local gym, where a group of men were playing cards. According to witnesses, the shooter entered the gym and opened fire indiscriminately on the people inside. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but police are investigating.

Police have identified the shooter as a 38-year-old man from Valjevo. He was reportedly arrested at the scene of the shooting and is currently in police custody. The police have not released any information about the suspect’s motive or background.

Response from officials

The Serbian government has condemned the shooting and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. President Aleksandar Vucic said in a statement, “I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Valjevo. We will do everything in our power to find out what happened and bring those responsible to justice.”

The mayor of Valjevo, Lazar Gojkovic, also expressed his condolences and called for unity in the aftermath of the shooting. “This is a tragedy for our city and our country,” he said. “We must come together to support each other and work to prevent such senseless violence from happening again.”

Concerns about gun violence in Serbia

The recent mass shootings in Serbia have raised concerns about gun violence in the country. Serbia has a relatively high rate of gun ownership, with an estimated 0.5 guns per person. However, the country has strict gun laws, and obtaining a gun legally requires a thorough background check and a valid reason for owning a firearm.

Despite these laws, illegal guns are still prevalent in Serbia, and there have been several high-profile shootings in recent years. In 2017, a man opened fire in a cafe in the city of Zrenjanin, killing five people and injuring 20 others. In 2013, a man killed 13 people, including his mother and son, in the town of Velika Ivanca.

Conclusion

The recent mass shootings in Serbia are a tragic reminder of the impact of gun violence on communities around the world. While the country has strict gun laws, illegal guns continue to be a problem, and more needs to be done to prevent these senseless acts of violence. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of the shootings in Valjevo and Nova Pazova, and we hope that the authorities are able to bring those responsible to justice.

