Serbia mass shooting Today : Eight killed in Serbia’s second shooting incident within 48 hours

Eight Killed and 14 Injured in Second Mass Shooting in Two Days in Serbia

At least eight people have been killed and 14 injured in Serbia in the country’s second such mass shooting in two days. The shootings started late on Thursday when the attacker shot randomly at people in three villages near Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade.

Suspect Arrested After Extensive Manhunt

A suspect was later arrested following an extensive manhunt, said to have involved more than 600 police officers. Photos from the scene showed officers stopping cars at checkpoints, while a helicopter, drones, and multiple patrols were also used. Police said the man, identified only by initials U.B., and said to have been born in 2002, was arrested near the town of Kragujevac, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Belgrade.

Second Mass Shooting in Two Days

The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade, an attack that shocked the Balkan country. Serbian interior minister Bratislav Gasic called Thursday’s shootings “a terrorist act,” state media reported.

School Shooting Prompts Protests and Gun Control Measures

Serbia had spent much of Thursday reeling from its first mass shooting in ten years. Students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, filled streets around the school in central Belgrade as they paid silent homage to slain peers. Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes.

The same day, authorities moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. The government ordered a two-year moratorium on short-barrel guns, tougher control of people with guns and shooting grounds, and tougher sentences for people who enable minors to get hold of guns.

Gun Culture in Serbia and Balkans

A registered gun owner in Serbia must be over 18, healthy, and have no criminal record. Weapons must be kept locked and separately from ammunition. Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans. The region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations, and the cult of the warrior is part of national identities.

