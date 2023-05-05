“Serbia mass shooting” Today : Second mass shooting in a week leaves eight dead in Serbia

Serbian Police Arrest Suspect in Second Mass Shooting This Week

Serbian police have announced the arrest of a man suspected of killing eight people and injuring at least 14 others in the country’s second mass shooting this week. The shooting spree occurred near Mladenovac, about 60 kilometres south of the capital, Belgrade, when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing. The shooting spread across three separate villages in the area. The incident prompted a manhunt throughout the night, with police combing the woods near Belgrade and deploying roughly 600 police personnel to the region.

Back-to-Back Mass Shootings Leave Serbia in Shock

The latest mass shooting comes on the heels of the worst school shooting in Serbia’s recent history. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade. The back-to-back mass shootings have left the country in a state of shock, with thousands flocking to makeshift memorial sites while others have queued to donate blood.

President Proposes Stricter Gun Control Measures

In a national address after the school shooting, President Aleksandar Vucic proposed stricter gun control measures, including a two-year moratorium on issuing permits for firearms. The interior ministry has also appealed to all firearm owners to keep their guns locked in safes, warning that those who do not abide will have their weapons seized. Gun ownership is relatively high in Serbia, where shooting ranges are popular, but special permits are required to possess firearms. The wars in the Balkans during the 1990s amid the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia also saw a large number of weapons circulate in the region.

Three-Day Mourning Period Begins

Serbia is set to begin a three-day mourning period on Friday, during what is normally a festive time with people flocking outdoors and filling cafes to meet with friends and families. The Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school remained closed off on Thursday, with police guarding the entrance to the building. Large crowds of mourners continued to flock to the school to pay their respects, placing flowers, toys, and candles along the pavement. Masses for the victims were held in Belgrade churches while the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, called the shooting a “catastrophe, the likes of which has never happened in our nation and our homeland.”

History of Mass Shootings in the Region

Mass school shootings are extremely rare in Serbia, and the recent incidents have shocked the country. However, the region has a history of mass shootings. In the last mass shooting in the Mladenovac area, a villager killed 13 relatives and neighbours in April 2013. In neighbouring Croatia, a high school student killed a teacher and a fellow student in 2018, while in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a gunman killed 13 people, including 11 police officers, in 2015.

Conclusion

The recent mass shootings in Serbia have highlighted the need for stricter gun control measures in the country. While gun ownership is popular, special permits are required to possess firearms. The recent incidents have left the country in a state of shock, with thousands flocking to makeshift memorial sites to pay their respects. The three-day mourning period will give the country time to grieve and reflect on the recent tragedies.

News Source : Andrej ISAKOVIC

Source Link :Eight killed in Serbia’s second mass shooting in a week/