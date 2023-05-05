“Serbia mass shooting” Today : Second Mass Shooting in Serbia Claims 8 More Lives Within 48 Hours

Serbia has been hit by two mass shootings in just two days, leaving at least 16 people dead and many more injured. The first attack took place in a school in Belgrade, where a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight of his schoolmates and a school guard. The second attack was a drive-by shooting in the town of Mladenovac, which left at least eight people dead and ten wounded. The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people before fleeing the scene.

The Balkan nation is in shock after the two shootings, which are extremely rare in Serbia. The last mass shooting in the country took place in 2007, when a man killed nine people and injured two others in a village near Belgrade. The recent attacks have sparked a debate about the general state of the nation, which has been struggling with deep political divisions, crises, and conflicts for decades.

Authorities have moved to boost gun control in the wake of the shootings, urging citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children. The teen who carried out the school shooting had visited shooting ranges with his father and had the code to his father’s safe. He had planned the attack for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of the children he planned to kill.

Serbian teachers’ unions have announced protests and strikes to demand changes and warn about a crisis in the school system. Authorities have shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence rather than a deep social crisis in the country.

The shootings have left the nation in mourning, with hundreds of people laying flowers, lighting candles, and leaving toys to commemorate the victims. A three-day mourning period has been declared, and a helpline has been set up to help people deal with the tragedy.

The shootings have also raised concerns about mental health issues in Serbia. The shooter in the school attack has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns. The shooter in the drive-by attack has not given any motive for his actions.

The recent shootings have brought to light the need for better mental health care in Serbia, as well as the need for stricter gun control measures. It is a tragedy that such mass killings have occurred in a country that has already suffered so much from conflict and instability. The people of Serbia deserve to live in peace and security, and it is up to the authorities to take action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

