Serbia Shooting: Eight Children and Security Guard Killed in Belgrade School Shooting, Suspect in Custody – The Guardian Obituaries today.

In Belgrade, a tragic school shooting occurred when a thirteen-year-old student, Kosta Kecmanovi, opened fire in a classroom, resulting in the deaths of eight children and a security guard. Six other students and the teacher were also injured. The police confirmed that the attack was premeditated, and Kecmanovi had been planning it for a month. He used two firearms that belonged to his father and had a list of kids he planned to kill. The sketch found with him looked like something from a video game or a horror movie. Kecmanovi confessed to the massacre and was apprehended in the school playground. He was under the age of 14, so criminal charges cannot be brought against him. Instead, he will be committed to a mental health facility, and his parents are also being detained. The victims were eight girls and one boy born between 2009 and 2011. The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and gun control measures.

