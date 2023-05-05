“Serbia shooting” Today : At Least 10 Dead and 15 Wounded in Recent Shooting in Serbia

Another Tragedy Strikes Serbia as Young Man Goes on Shooting Spree in Mladenovac Town

Just a day after the tragic incident at a school in Belgrade where a teenager killed eight children and a school guard, another tragedy struck Serbia when a young man went on a shooting spree in Mladenovac town, south of the capital Belgrade. The incident left several casualties and has once again brought the issue of gun violence to the forefront.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting incident occurred on Wednesday, April 28, when a young man randomly fired from his car with an automatic rifle in Mladenovac town. The incident took place just a day after a teenager killed eight children and a school guard in Belgrade. The young man fired multiple rounds from his car, leaving several people injured and causing panic in the town.

According to reports, the young man was later arrested by the police, and the weapon used in the shooting was also seized. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

The Aftermath

The shooting incident in Mladenovac town has once again brought the issue of gun violence to the forefront. The incident comes just a day after the tragic incident at a school in Belgrade, where a teenager went on a shooting spree, killing eight children and a school guard before turning the gun on himself.

The incidents have shocked the country, and there have been calls for stricter gun control laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The government has also promised to take action and has assured the public that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Issue of Gun Violence in Serbia

Gun violence has been a major issue in Serbia for years, and incidents like the recent shootings have only highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws. According to reports, there are over 800,000 registered firearms in Serbia, and it is estimated that there are several hundred thousand unregistered firearms in the country as well.

The lack of proper regulation and control has made it easy for people to obtain firearms, which has led to an increase in gun violence in the country. The government has been trying to address the issue by introducing stricter laws and regulations, but more needs to be done to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The recent shooting incidents in Serbia have once again brought the issue of gun violence to the forefront. The incidents have shocked the country, and there have been calls for stricter gun control laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The government has promised to take action, and it is hoped that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

News Source : Noureldein Ghanem

Source Link :New Serbia shooting leaves at least 10 dead, 15 wounded/