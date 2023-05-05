Serbia shooting Today : Fresh Shooting in Serbia Leaves 8 Dead and 13 Injured

At Least Eight Dead and Thirteen Wounded in Serbian Shooting

A shooting in the Serbian town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometers from Belgrade, has left at least eight people dead and thirteen others wounded, seven of whom are in critical condition, according to reports from Tanjung news agency. Witnesses say a 21-year-old man opened fire from a moving car. The police are currently searching for the suspect, who has been surrounded by security forces but has refused to surrender and has been exchanging fire with the police.

The Interior Ministry has launched an operation to catch the suspect, who is believed to be responsible for the deaths and injuries. This incident comes just two days after another shooting in Belgrade, in which a young man killed eight students and a security guard at a primary school.

The recent spate of shootings in Serbia has raised concerns about the country’s gun laws and the availability of firearms. The government has been criticized for not doing enough to prevent gun violence and for failing to enforce stricter gun control measures.

Serbian officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and have promised to do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice. The government has also pledged to review its gun laws and to take steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The shootings have also sparked a debate about mental health and the need for better access to mental health services in Serbia. Many have pointed out that the shooters in both incidents were young men who may have been struggling with mental health issues.

Serbia has a relatively high rate of gun ownership, with an estimated 1.2 million firearms in circulation. The country also has a high rate of gun-related deaths, with an average of 12.3 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The recent shootings have once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control measures and improved mental health services in Serbia. The government must take action to prevent such tragedies from happening again and to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

In conclusion, the shooting in Mladenovac is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on communities. The Serbian government must take urgent action to address the root causes of these incidents and to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we hope that they will find comfort and support in the days ahead.

News Source : La Prensa Latina Media

Source Link :At least 8 dead, 13 wounded in fresh Serbia shooting/