“Serbia Shooting” Today : Serbia Shooting Claims 8 Lives, Follows Previous Day’s Massacre at School Resulting in 9 Deaths

Serbia Faces Second Mass Shooting in Two Days, Leaving Eight Dead and Several Injured

On Thursday night, Serbia was hit with yet another mass shooting, just a day after a school shooting that left eight children and a security guard dead. This time, eight people were killed and at least 10 others were injured near Belgrade, according to reports from Serbian media.

The prevalence of guns in Serbia is attributed to its history of armed conflict and cultural tradition of owning firearms. However, despite high levels of gun ownership, the country has not experienced significant levels of gun violence, as noted by an independent research group, the Flemish Peace Institute, in an October 2022 report.

Despite this, Serbia has seen a number of mass shootings in recent years. In 2016, a man killed five people at a cafe in northern Serbia. In 2015, a man killed four people, including his own wife and son’s new in-laws, after his son’s wedding. In 2013, a veteran of the Balkan wars killed 13 people in the village of Velika Ivanca near Belgrade. And in 2007, a man killed nine people passing by on a street in the village of Jabukovac in eastern Serbia.

The recent shootings have left the country reeling with grief and shock. The school shooting, in particular, has sparked a national debate on gun control and mental health. The 12-year-old shooter had reportedly been bullied at school and had a history of behavioral problems, which had been reported to authorities. However, no action had been taken to address his issues.

The government has promised to take action to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Prime Minister Ivana Popovic has called for stricter gun control laws and increased resources for mental health services. President Aleksandar Vucic has also vowed to take action, stating that “We must do everything we can to prevent such tragedies and to make Serbia a safer place for all.”

The shootings have also sparked debate on the role of the media in reporting such tragedies. Some have criticized the media for sensationalizing the shootings and giving the perpetrators a platform for their actions. Others argue that reporting on such events is necessary to raise awareness and prompt action.

As Serbia mourns the lives lost in these senseless acts of violence, the country is left grappling with the complex issues of gun control, mental health, and media responsibility. The hope is that these tragedies will prompt meaningful action and change to prevent such events from happening again.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :8 Dead in Shooting in Serbia, Day After School Massacre That Killed 9/