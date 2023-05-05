“Serbia shooting” Today : Serbian town witnesses 8 deaths due to gunshots a day after 9 killed in school

Serbia Reels from Two Mass Shootings in Two Days

A drive-by shooting near a town close to Belgrade late Thursday left at least eight people dead and 13 injured, according to state television reports. The attacker reportedly shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, around 50 km south of the capital, before fleeing the scene. The police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect.

This latest attack comes a day after a 13-year-old boy opened fire at a school in Belgrade, killing eight of his fellow students and a school guard. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation that is unused to mass murders. Although Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic has called Thursday’s shooting “a terrorist act”. Special police and helicopter units have been deployed to the area, along with ambulances. However, no other details have been immediately available, and police have not issued any statements.

Earlier on Thursday, Serbian students paid silent homage to their peers who were killed in Wednesday’s shooting. Thousands of students lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the nine people who were killed on Wednesday morning. The tragedy has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

As such, authorities have moved to boost gun control, urging citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. Police have said that the teen used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of the children he planned to kill, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalized, including six children and a teacher. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning.

To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin on Friday morning.

Serbian teachers’ unions have also announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities have shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence.

The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions. Upon entering his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot a teacher before turning his gun on the students. Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the school yard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, Kecmanovic told duty officers he was a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.

The children killed on Wednesday were seven girls and one boy. One of the girls was a French citizen, France’s foreign ministry said.

Authorities have said that Kecmanovic is too young to be charged and tried. He has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans. The region has among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.

“We have had too much violence for too long,” psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television. “Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models … and create a different system of values.”

