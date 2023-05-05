“Serbia shooting” Today : Serbian Town Witnesses 8 Fatal Shootings a Day After 9 Students Were Killed at a School in Belgrade

Drive-by shooting kills 8 and wounds 10 in Serbia

At least eight people were killed and 10 wounded in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days. The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.

School shooting in Belgrade

The shooting comes a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that killed eight of his schoolmates and a school guard in Belgrade. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Balkan nation unused to such mass murders.

Debate on the state of the nation

The tragedy has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts whose aftermath have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions.

Boosting gun control

Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, as police urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children. Police have said that the teen used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drew sketches of classrooms and made lists of the children he planned to kill, police said on Wednesday.

Helpline and mourning period

To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning.

Experts warn of danger posed by the number of weapons

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s as well as ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.

