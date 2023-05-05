“Serbia shooting” Today : Shooting in Serbian Town Leaves at Least 8 Dead

Drive-by Shooting in Serbia Leaves at Least 8 Dead

Police in Serbia are investigating a drive-by shooting that left at least eight people dead. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on a busy street in the city of Novi Sad.

The Attack

According to witnesses, a group of armed men in a car opened fire on a group of people standing outside a nightclub. The attackers then fled the scene, leaving several people injured and at least eight dead on the pavement.

Local police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. They have launched an investigation into the shooting and are searching for the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.

The Victims

The identities of the victims have not been released, but it is believed that they were all young adults and may have been attending a party at the nightclub.

Local residents expressed shock and grief at the news of the shooting. Many gathered near the crime scene to pay their respects to the victims.

The Response

The Serbian government has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. President Aleksandar Vucic called the shooting a “terrible tragedy” and said that he had spoken with the country’s security services to ensure that everything possible was being done to catch those responsible.

Meanwhile, the European Union has also condemned the attack and offered its condolences to the victims’ families. In a statement, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “such violence has no place in our societies and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The Fallout

The shooting has sparked widespread concern about the rise of violence in Serbia. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile crimes, including shootings and bombings, that have raised questions about the country’s stability.

Some are also worried about the potential impact on the country’s tourism industry, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Novi Sad is a popular destination for young people, and the attack may deter some from visiting the city.

Conclusion

The drive-by shooting in Novi Sad is a tragic reminder of the violence that can erupt in even the most seemingly peaceful places. The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and it is hoped that those responsible will be swiftly brought to justice.

In the meantime, the people of Serbia are left to mourn the loss of their fellow citizens and to grapple with the fallout from yet another senseless act of violence.

News Source : https://www.valleynewslive.com

Source Link :At least 8 dead in Serbia town shooting/