Serbia Shooting Today : State Media Reports 8 Deaths and 13 Injuries in Serbia Shooting

Drive-by shooting near Belgrade leaves eight dead, 13 injured

A drive-by shooting near Belgrade on Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least eight people and injured 13 others, according to reports from state-run media. The attack came just a day after nine people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in the Serbian capital.

The attacker, who was armed with an automatic weapon, opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene near Mladenovac. Police are currently searching for the perpetrator.

A heavy security presence was deployed in the area, with police blocking roads leading to the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona. Relatives of the injured gathered outside the emergency medical centre in Belgrade, where at least eight people were hospitalised.

The shooting at the elementary school in downtown Belgrade, which took place on Wednesday, was described by President Aleksandar Vucic as “one of the most difficult days” in recent Serbian history. A 13-year-old student killed eight peers and a security guard, and injured six other students and a teacher. The attacker subsequently shot himself and died in hospital.

President Vucic proposed stricter gun control measures in response to the shooting, including a two-year moratorium on issuing permits for firearms. The Interior Ministry has also urged firearm owners to keep their weapons locked in safes, warning that those who do not comply will have their guns seized.

Masses for the victims of the elementary school shooting have been held in Belgrade churches, while people in other cities have lit candles and laid flowers in tribute. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church called the shooting a “catastrophe, the likes of which has never happened in our nation and our homeland”.

The Balkan nation will observe a three-day mourning period from Friday.

“Terrorist act”

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described Thursday’s shooting as a “terrorist act”.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it has been suggested that it may be linked to organised crime. Serbia has seen a rise in organised crime in recent years, and the country is a major transit point for drugs and weapons trafficking in the Balkans.

The shooting in the Mladenovac region in April 2013, in which a villager killed 13 relatives and neighbours, is one of the worst mass shootings in recent Serbian history.

