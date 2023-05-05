“Serbia shooting” Today : Suspect Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Serbia Town Following School Massacre that Claimed 9 Lives

Mass Shooting in Serbia: Second in Two Days

Serbia was struck by two mass shootings in two days, with the latest attack leaving at least eight people dead and 14 injured. The shooting took place late on Thursday near the town of Mladenovac, south of the capital, Belgrade. The attacker shot at people randomly before fleeing the scene. The suspect, identified only by the initials U.B, was later arrested by police near the central Serbian town of Kragujevac early on Friday. The arrest followed an all-night search by hundreds of police.

The incident comes a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a rampage at a school in Belgrade that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard. The bloodshed has sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation that is unused to mass murders. Although Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

The shooting on Thursday night sent villagers into a state of shock. One resident, Milan Prokic, heard the gunshots and initially thought villagers were celebrating a childbirth. “But it wasn’t that. Shame, great shame,” Prokic added. “They say the kid killed them for no reason. They say there was an argument here at the center of the village, he went home, took his arms, and came back to kill them.”

The tragedy has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts which have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions. Authorities on Thursday moved to boost gun control, urging citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children. Police have said that the teen used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. He had planned it for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of the children he planned to kill.

The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions. Upon entering his school, Kecmanovic first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot a teacher before turning his gun on the students. The children killed were seven girls and one boy. One of the girls was a French citizen, France’s foreign ministry said. Kecmanovic then unloaded the gun in the schoolyard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, Kecmanovic told duty officers he was a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.

The tragedy has shocked the nation, with thousands lining up to lay flowers, light candles, and leave toys to commemorate the nine people who were killed on Wednesday morning. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning. Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence.

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified, and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts. Psychologist Zarko Trebjesanin told N1 television, “We have had too much violence for too long. Children copy models. We need to eliminate negative models … and create a different system of values.”

News Source : Arise News

Source Link :8 Fatally Shot in Serbia Town A Day after 9 Killed at School; Suspect Arrested /