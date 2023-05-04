“Serbian school attack” : 13-year-old boy carries out planned attack at Serbian school, resulting in nine deaths

On May 3, 2023, a 13-year-old boy opened fire on his fellow pupils and a security guard in a Belgrade school, killing eight and injuring several others. The attacker had planned everything carefully and even had the names of children he wanted to kill and their classes, according to the head of Belgrade police. The boy used two handguns that belonged to his father, who had held the guns legally. The shooter will be placed in a psychiatric institution, and his parents have been arrested.

The incident has prompted Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, to announce tougher curbs on gun ownership. Gun ownership is widespread in Serbia, and the country has witnessed several mass shootings over the past decade. Checks on gun ownership will be stepped up, and a moratorium on new gun licenses, other than for hunting, will be put in place. The government will also revise existing permits and increase surveillance of shooting ranges and how civilians store their weapons.

School shootings are rare in Serbia, and the incident has shocked the country. Thousands of people gathered in the elementary school’s neighborhood in the evening to lay flowers and light candles. Parents and children alike are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. One girl, Evgenija, 14, who knew the suspected gunman, said he was somehow silent and appeared nice with good grades. She would never have expected this to happen.

Gun laws are very strict in Serbia, but civilian gun ownership is widespread, and hundreds of thousands of weapons remain unaccounted for in Serbia after the Balkan wars of the 1990s. The country ranks third globally with 39.1 firearms per 100 people, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey. More than 78,000 people have hunting licenses, and the survey estimate includes many weapons held illegally since the wars and unrest of the 1990s, despite authorities having issued several amnesties for owners to hand in or register illicit guns.

The incident has highlighted the need for stricter gun control measures in Serbia, with some calling for a complete ban on civilian gun ownership. The tragedy has left the country in mourning and has brought into sharp focus the devastating consequences of gun violence. The government’s response to the incident has been swift, but many fear that it may not be enough to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for more comprehensive gun control measures to prevent further loss of life.

News Source : Reuters

