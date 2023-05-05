Serbian shooting Today : Second Mass Killing in Two Days Leaves Eight Dead in Serbia Shooting

Serbia has been hit by two mass shootings in the span of two days. The first occurred in Belgrade, where a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to shoot eight of his schoolmates and a school guard. The second shooting took place in a town close to Belgrade, where an attacker used an automatic weapon to randomly shoot at people. Eight people were killed, and 13 others were injured. The police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect who allegedly fled after the attack.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the shooting as a “terrorist act.” Special police and helicopter units were sent to the region, along with ambulances and forensic police. The Balkan nation is grappling with the aftermath of the shootings, which sent shock waves throughout the country. Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s.

The tragedy has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation after decades of crises and conflicts, whose aftermath has created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions. Authorities have moved to boost gun control, urging citizens to lock up their guns and keep them safe, away from children. The police have also announced tightened controls on gun owners in the future.

The school shooting in Belgrade has left seven people hospitalized, including six children and a teacher. One girl, who was shot in the head, remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries. To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline, and hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period began on Friday morning.

Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to demand changes and warn about a crisis in the school system. Authorities shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence rather than a deep social crisis in the country. The school shooter, whom police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans. The region is among the top in Europe in the number of guns per capita. Guns are often fired into the air at celebrations, and the cult of the warrior is part of national identity. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified, and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts. Psychologists have called for the elimination of negative models and the creation of a different system of values to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

