Serbian village shooting Today : Serbian Village Shooting Claims Lives of Eight, Following School Shooting Tragedy

Breaking News: Shooting in Serbian Village Leaves Eight Dead and 13 Injured

Details of the Shooting

At least eight people have been killed and 13 wounded in a shooting in the Serbian village of Dubona, the country’s Interior Ministry spokesperson told CNN.

The shooter remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old male suspect. The police have cordoned off the area where they suspected him to be hiding, according CNN affiliate channel N1.

All special police units are engaged, including an anti-terrorism unit, helicopter unit, and police forces from the cities of Belgrade and Smederevo.

Response to the Shooting

Ambulances and relatives of the injured are arriving at the Emergency Center in Mladenovac, N1 reported.

“The perpetrator is on the run, and all available patrols have been sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac,” it added.

Previous Shooting in Serbia

This comes a day after the Balkan country was rocked by news of a 13-year-old boy opening fire on classmates at a school in the capital Belgrade. That shooting left at least eight children dead, along with a security guard.

Gun Ownership in Serbia

Until this week, mass shootings were rare in Serbia, despite the country’s high rate of gun ownership. Serbia has the highest level of civilian gun ownership in Europe, and the fifth-highest in the world – a legacy of years of conflict in the 1990s.

Conclusion

This is a breaking story. More to come.

