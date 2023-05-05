Serbia’s Mass Shooting Today : Second Mass Shooting in Two Days Leaves Eight Dead in Serbia

In the wake of another mass shooting in Serbia, the country is reeling from the tragic loss of life and grappling with questions about how to prevent such violence. On Thursday night, at least eight people were killed and 13 were injured in a shooting in the village of Dubona, just south of the capital city of Belgrade. This incident came just one day after a school shooting in Belgrade claimed nine lives.

The details of the Dubona shooting are still emerging, but according to reports, a gunman fired on people from a moving vehicle. Local police and anti-terror squads are currently searching for a 21-year-old suspect who is believed to be hiding in a building in the area. Two other individuals were reportedly in the car with the alleged shooter, one of whom was killed by police.

The cause of the shooting is not yet known, but Serbian interior minister Bratislav Gašić has called it a “terrorist act.” This raises concerns about the possibility of extremist violence in the country, which has a history of political and ethnic conflict.

Meanwhile, Serbia is still reeling from the school shooting that occurred on Wednesday, which was the deadliest such incident in the country’s history. The shooter, a 15-year-old student, reportedly had a history of mental health issues and had been expelled from school earlier in the day. He entered the school with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire, killing nine people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself.

These incidents have sparked a national conversation about gun control and mental health in Serbia. The country has relatively lax gun laws compared to many European countries, and there are concerns about the availability of firearms to individuals with a history of mental illness or violent behavior. There are also questions about the adequacy of mental health care in the country, particularly in light of the pandemic and its economic and social impacts.

Serbia is now in a three-day period of mourning for the victims of the school shooting, and flags are flying at half-mast across the country. However, many are calling for more concrete action to prevent future tragedies. The government has promised to take steps to improve mental health services and tighten gun control laws, but it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be.

In the meantime, the people of Serbia are left to mourn the loss of innocent lives and grapple with the fear and uncertainty that comes with such senseless violence. It is a sobering reminder that no country is immune to the scourge of mass shootings, and that all nations must work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

News Source : Siladitya Ray

Source Link :Eight Killed In Serbia’s Second Mass Shooting In Two Days/