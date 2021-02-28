Serena Duff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Serena Duff has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 28. 2021
Serena Duff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.
Linda Yaccarino is with Serena Duff. 22h · Generosity, Grace, Kindness and Elegance are just a few words that I think about when I think about Serena Duff. Those thoughts will now have to become cherished memories. she was a ray of light in my life that I admired beyond words and inspired me to emulate her fully knowing her beauty and style could not be replicated. Over the years during our “Women’s Leadership Retreat” SERENA became one of the main reasons that annual pilgrimage to CAL-A-VIE became more of a FAMILY REUNION. My heart aches, my stomach hurts. I am quite sure our sister Serena arrived in Heaven as elegantly as she graced all of our lives. God Bless you my dear friend.
Cheryl Idell
So incredibly tragic. Your words capture Serena’s spirit and legacy beautifully. She was absolutely one of a kind who has left a lasting impression on so many. My heart aches for her beautiful family. May her memory be a blessing.
Maria Coyne
What a beautiful woman. So sorry to read this. So sorry for loss and her kids and husband. Xo
Brian Young
I am so sorry, Merri Lee. Cancer has no filter – it can attack anyone, anywhere, anytime. Prayers for you, Serena, and her family. Sending you love, and I know you will cherish her memory.
Dorene Bair
Merri Lee, so incredibly sorry for your loss and everyone’s it appears. Such a beautiful tribute and incredible life story
