Serena McKay’s Tragic Death: Beaten on Facebook Live and Remembered in Obituary

Serena McKay Beaten to Death on Facebook Live

Introduction

Serena McKay, a 19-year-old indigenous woman from Manitoba, Canada, was brutally beaten to death in a video that was streamed live on Facebook. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

The Tragic Incident

On April 22, 2017, Serena McKay was attending a party in Sagkeeng First Nation, Manitoba, when she was attacked by two other teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The attack was recorded on a cell phone and streamed live on Facebook.

In the video, Serena can be seen being punched, kicked, and stomped on. The attackers can be heard laughing and taunting Serena as they beat her. The video ends with Serena lying on the ground, unconscious and covered in blood.

Serena was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The Aftermath

The video of Serena’s death quickly went viral, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice. The two teenagers responsible for the attack were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The community of Sagkeeng First Nation also came together to mourn Serena’s death. A vigil was held in her honor, and her family and friends spoke out about the devastating impact of her loss.

Ongoing Impact

Serena’s death was a tragic reminder of the ongoing violence faced by indigenous women in Canada. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, indigenous women are five times more likely to experience violence than non-indigenous women.

The incident also highlighted the role of social media in perpetuating violence and harassment. The video of Serena’s death was shared widely on social media, exposing her family and friends to further trauma and harassment.

Dead and Obituary

Obituary

Serena McKay was born on January 17, 1998, in Sagkeeng First Nation, Manitoba. She was a kind and loving daughter, sister, and friend who had a bright future ahead of her.

Serena was an avid reader and loved spending time outdoors. She had a passion for photography and dreamed of one day traveling the world to capture its beauty.

Tragically, Serena’s life was cut short on April 22, 2017, when she was brutally beaten to death at the age of 19. Her death has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Serena will be remembered for her kindness, her infectious smile, and her unwavering spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Serena.

