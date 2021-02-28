Sergeant Duane Barwood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sergeant Duane Barwood has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @JanetWhittake19: @KeyserSosse God bless courageous Sergeant Duane Barwood who was killed in battle whilst serving our nation. We offer our prayers to him and all his loved ones still suffering his tragic loss and hope they find comfort to know we mourn alongside them and honour his valour and service. 🙏💕💕Read More —————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.