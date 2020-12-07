Sergeant Fred Cueto Death -Dead – Obituary :LAPD Sergeant Fred Cueto has Died from Covid-19 .

Sergeant Fred Cueto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Sergeant Fred Cueto devoted over 22 years of service to Angelenos. He was known for always having a smile & being a consummate professional.

Today, we lost him to COVID-19.

On behalf of the entire LAPD family, our condolences to his family and loved ones.

Rest In Peace Fred.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 7, 2020