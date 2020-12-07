Sergeant Fred Cueto Death -Dead – Obituary :LAPD Sergeant Fred Cueto has Died from Covid-19 .

Sergeant Fred Cueto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

LAPD HQ @LAPDHQ Sergeant Fred Cueto devoted over 22 years of service to Angelenos. He was known for always having a smile & being a consummate professional. Today, we lost him to COVID-19. On behalf of the entire LAPD family, our condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace Fred.

