Sergeant Gary Goodner Remembered in Obituary After Passing Away







Remembering Sergeant Gary Goodner: A Hero's Legacy

Remembering Sergeant Gary Goodner: A Hero’s Legacy

Early Life and Military Service Sergeant Gary Goodner was born in Dallas, Texas on May 16, 1975. He was the eldest of four children and grew up in a modest household. He graduated from high school in 1993 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Sergeant Goodner was deployed to Iraq in 2003 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery and dedication to service. He continued his military service for several more years before retiring in 2013.

Post-Military Life After retiring from the military, Sergeant Goodner returned to his hometown of Dallas. He became involved in several veteran advocacy groups, including the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also worked as a mentor for at-risk youth in his community. Sergeant Goodner was a devoted husband and father to his wife and two children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and watching football.

Final Days and Legacy Sergeant Gary Goodner passed away on December 6, 2021, at the age of 46. He is survived by his wife, children, parents, and siblings. Sergeant Goodner will be remembered as a hero who dedicated his life to serving his country and his community. He was a selfless and compassionate individual who made a positive impact on everyone he met. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched throughout his life. A funeral service will be held in his honor on December 13, 2021, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion or the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sergeant Goodner’s memory.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Gary Goodner. Your sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.





