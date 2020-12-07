Sergeant Herschel Turner Death -Dead – Obituary : Sergeant Herschel Turner #EOW 05Dec2020.
Sergeant Herschel Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
My Condolences To The Family Of #FallenHero Sergeant #HerschelTurner #EOW 05Dec2020#BlueLivesMatter #AllLivesMatter #AllGaveSomeAndSomeGaveAll #ServeAndProtect pic.twitter.com/BmyjlDdBxl
— Chicago's Finest👮🏻 (@ChicagoPD19) December 7, 2020
Chicago’s Finest @ChicagoPD19 My Condolences To The Family Of #FallenHero Sergeant #HerschelTurner #EOW 05Dec2020
