Sergeant Patricia Guillen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sergeant Patricia Guillen has Died .
January 28. 2020
Sergeant Patricia Guillen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We’re mourning the loss of another LAPD member to COVID-19.
Sergeant Patricia Guillen, who served Angelenos for nearly 23 years & was last assigned to 77th Division, passed away yesterday.
Our thoughts & prayers are with her loved ones.
Patricia, we thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/NMSxoRKPrc
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2021
I’m shook 😢. I was so fortunate to work with Pat while serving the @LAPDRampart community. She was truly an angel with quick wit and a genuine leader. My heart aches for her family and loved ones. Rest easy sister. See you on the other side. 🙏🏼 #Godspeed Sergeant Pat Guillen. https://t.co/j3b6Cf556Q
— Commander Ruby Flores (@LAPDRuby) January 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the family, friends, loved ones, our brothers & sisters of LAPD on the tragic loss of Sgt Patricia Guillen to this deadly and indiscriminate killer virus. Our hearts break for your loss and we mourn with you. RIP Sgt Patricia Guillen
