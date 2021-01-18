Sergei Kuznetsov Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian ambassador to the UAE has Died .

Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian ambassador to the UAE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My condolences to the family and friends of Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian ambassador to the UAE. https://t.co/lpWHOjStib — Abdulla | عبدالله | עבדאללה 🇦🇪 (@EmiratiPatriot) January 18, 2021

