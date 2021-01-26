Sergei Prikhodko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BREAKING: Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko has died at 64. He rose to international prominence when he was filmed on a yacht in 2016 with oligarch Oleg Deripaska and his mistress, discussing US relations. https://t.co/gk3PvXGJ0a
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 26, 2021
