Sergei Tchekmarev Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
The #RedWings are devastated to learn tonight of the passing of longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev, a beloved figure around the Red Wings dressing room since 1998.
Head coach Jeff Blashill shared his thoughts about “Cheeka” following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/vVesoWZA7p
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 20, 2021
Detroit Red Wings @DetroitRedWings The #RedWings are devastated to learn tonight of the passing of longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev, a beloved figure around the Red Wings dressing room since 1998. Head coach Jeff Blashill shared his thoughts about “Cheeka” following tonight’s game.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Jen Procop
Can the guy grieve? Can we not rip the coach when he’s clearly struggling with the passing of a beloved Wings colleague. Compassion people
RIP Sergei
Paul Shabi
RIP to a great masseuse in Sergei. May he rest peacefully and know he’s no longer suffering. Thoughts and condolences to the Red Wings family.
Gerard Benavides
Steve is getting very good prospects for this team .
Alec Roye
Rip chika. What a legend. First time I met him he treated me like family and made sure I was taken care of. I got In touch with him to repair goalie equipment. I’m still wearing about 5 pieces of goalie gear from pads to chest protector that he repaired for me. He had me pay him not in money but all I asked was to leave him a case of beer on his door step. He’ll be missed
Blake Engstrand
So rep a game for him and win something. Im sure he would appreciate it. RIP SERGEI
Geordie Paul
Don’t bash Jeff on a personal level. He’s obviously very good friends with Sergei. I actually feel really bad for him. I want him fired only on the business perspective as an NHL coach.
Ec Clark
Met him 1 time when I worked in the area he lived, was a real nice guy. Sorry for your loss Coach and Redwing Staff and Organization. R.I.P SERGEI u def were not just 1 of best u were the best. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this time.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.