Sergei Tchekmarev Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev has Died .

longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

The #RedWings are devastated to learn tonight of the passing of longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev, a beloved figure around the Red Wings dressing room since 1998.

Detroit Red Wings @DetroitRedWings The #RedWings are devastated to learn tonight of the passing of longtime team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev, a beloved figure around the Red Wings dressing room since 1998. Head coach Jeff Blashill shared his thoughts about “Cheeka” following tonight’s game.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Jen Procop

Can the guy grieve? Can we not rip the coach when he’s clearly struggling with the passing of a beloved Wings colleague. Compassion people

RIP Sergei

Paul Shabi

RIP to a great masseuse in Sergei. May he rest peacefully and know he’s no longer suffering. Thoughts and condolences to the Red Wings family.

Gerard Benavides

Steve is getting very good prospects for this team .

Alec Roye

Rip chika. What a legend. First time I met him he treated me like family and made sure I was taken care of. I got In touch with him to repair goalie equipment. I’m still wearing about 5 pieces of goalie gear from pads to chest protector that he repaired for me. He had me pay him not in money but all I asked was to leave him a case of beer on his door step. He’ll be missed

Blake Engstrand

So rep a game for him and win something. Im sure he would appreciate it. RIP SERGEI

Geordie Paul

Don’t bash Jeff on a personal level. He’s obviously very good friends with Sergei. I actually feel really bad for him. I want him fired only on the business perspective as an NHL coach.

Ec Clark

Met him 1 time when I worked in the area he lived, was a real nice guy. Sorry for your loss Coach and Redwing Staff and Organization. R.I.P SERGEI u def were not just 1 of best u were the best. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this time.