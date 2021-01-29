Sergio Aversa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sergio Aversa has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Sergio Aversa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Carlo Parentela 13h · Another beautiful soul lost Sergio Aversa, I did not know him well, but God Bless his soul. A Hairdresser had to work selling cars because of the lockdown, gave up. When your Spirit is lost, everything is lost
