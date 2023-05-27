Sergio Busquets replacement today : Reports suggest Manchester United have entered the competition to sign the midfielder Barcelona is eyeing as Sergio Busquets’ successor.

Reports suggest Manchester United have entered the race to sign Barcelona’s midfielder, who has been identified as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets. today 2023.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, who is currently playing for Royal Antwerp. Barcelona are also said to be tracking the player, whom they see as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. Vermeeren is expected to cost less than €10m ($12m) despite having three years left on his contract. Busquets has announced he will leave Barcelona this summer after 15 seasons, during which he made 721 appearances and won nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

Read Full story : Manchester United join race to sign midfielder Barcelona have identified as Sergio Busquets’ replacement: Reports /

News Source : Sankalp Srivastava

Manchester United Sergio Busquets replacement Barcelona midfielder Transfer race Premier League signings