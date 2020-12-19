Sergio DaSilva Death -Obituary – Dead : Sergio DaSilva has Died .
Sergio DaSilva has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Mike Pendleton 12 hrs · RIP Sergio DaSilva. 2020, you can finish now. Been such a rough year for so many people. I would like to stop adding to the list of the people I knew who passed and while I can’t call myself a close friend of Sergio, we had many great private conversations, he always supported my work, and he was a very close to friend to one of my closest friends. People, we are in a crazy year and in the middle of a pandemic, please check in on those you love and care about. It’s okay to not be okay, but compassion could and should go a lot further to everyone these days.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
