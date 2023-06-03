Sergio Ramos joins Lionel Messi in exiting PSG, Bayern Munich muscling in over Declan Rice – transfer news live

Lionel Messi : Sergio Ramos joins Lionel Messi in exiting PSG, Bayern Munich interested in Declan Rice: Transfer news live

Football fans, good morning! Bayern Munich is showing interest in signing Declan Rice while Sergio Ramos is set to leave PSG alongside Lionel Messi. Arsenal considers Rice as their priority target but Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested. However, rumors are circulating that Rice may join Thomas Tuchel’s German champions. Meanwhile, Ramos is the latest big name player to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after announcing that today’s season finale against Clermont will be his last game for PSG. Messi is expected to move to the Saudi Pro League, but fellow 35-year-old Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is denying rumors of a switch to the Middle East. Manchester United is still negotiating over Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Arsenal is reportedly interested in Rasmus Hojlund, a striker target for the Red Devils. Atalanta values their 20-year-old Denmark star at £43 million. Lastly, Aston Villa may join Newcastle in pursuing Arsenal’s left-back Kieran Tierney.

News Source : The Sun

Alexis Mac Allister transfer to Liverpool Inter Miami’s offer to Messi Sergio Ramos leaving PSG Latest transfer news Liverpool transfer updates