Sergiy Derevyanchenko record: Get to Know Sergiy Derevyanchenko: His Background, Record, Championships, and Biggest Wins as Jaime Munguia’s Upcoming Opponent.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko, the Ukrainian super middleweight fighter, is set to step into the ring for the first time in 2023, when he takes on Jaime Munguia live on DAZN on Saturday. At 37 years old, Derevyanchenko has had three unsuccessful shots at world titles and is perhaps looking for one last chance to stake a claim for a title challenge. Munguia might be the highest profile fighter on his resume, and if he can emerge victorious, it could be his ticket to a world title.

Derevyanchenko has a professional record of 14-4, with 10 of those wins coming by way of knockout. He is yet to win a world title, and at his age, he may have no more chances to challenge for one again. However, he has performed well enough to get three shots at various titles. In 2018, he challenged Daniel Jacobs for the vacant IBF middleweight strap but lost on a split decision. In 2019, he took on Gennadiy Golovkin for both the vacant IBF and IBO championships at 160lbs but lost to the Kazakh fighter. The following year, he took on Jermall Charlo but lost out to the WBC middleweight belt holder.

Derevyanchenko’s biggest win was against Johnson when he defeated him to set up his title clash in Brooklyn on March 3, 2018. He was able to stop his opponent in the sixth round, and that was enough to earn him his chance against Jacobs for his first title challenge.

The Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST, and the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST. The fight will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe.

Jaime Munguia, Derevyanchenko’s opponent, is a Mexican fighter with an impressive record of 41-0, with 33 of those wins coming by way of knockout. He is a much younger fighter, born on October 6, 1996, and stands at 6’0″ tall. Munguia is a rising star in the boxing world, and his fight against Derevyanchenko is expected to be a tough challenge for the Ukrainian veteran.

The Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight card also includes Shane Mosley Jr. vs. D’Mitrius Ballard in the middleweight division, Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores in the women’s super bantamweight division, Ricardo Saddoval vs. Rocco Santomauro in the flyweight division, Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo in the super featherweight division, and Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton in the light middleweight division.

In conclusion, the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko fight is set to be an exciting and challenging match for both fighters. Derevyanchenko is looking for his first big-name win, while Munguia is looking to continue his unbeaten record and rise to the top of the boxing world. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on Saturday, June 10, and whether Derevyanchenko will get another shot at a world title.

