serial killer identification today : Macon woman identified as the earliest verified victim of a serial killer from Georgia – 95.5 WSB

Investigators have identified Yvonne Pless, a Macon woman who was killed in 1977, as the earliest confirmed victim of Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in US history. Little, who died at the age of 80 in a California prison, had confessed to killing 93 women between 1970 and 2014, and the FBI has confirmed his involvement in at least 60 of the murders. Little confessed to killing eight women in Georgia, including Pless, whose body was found off Arkwright Road and remained unidentified for years. She was linked to Little through a previously unsubmitted sexual assault kit. Little’s second Macon victim was Fredonia Smith, who was murdered in a park in 1982.

Little was born in Georgia and raised in Ohio, and had been arrested 26 times in eleven states for crimes including theft, assault, attempted rape, and fraud by the time he was 35. He was arrested twice for murder in 1982, once in Florida and once in Mississippi, but was acquitted. Little spent two-and-a-half years in prison for attempted murder in California before his final arrest in 2012, which linked him to the murders of three more women in California. He was found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to life in the California State Prison. While in prison, Little began to confess to dozens more murders and sketched and described his victims. The majority of his victims were sex workers, drug abusers, or were homeless, which made it difficult to identify them.

News Source : 95.5 WSB

